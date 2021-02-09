Next Triple D Sioux Falls Episode To Air This Friday

Another local Sioux Falls restaurant is going to be featured once more on a Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives episode!

Daily Clean Food and Drink located at 6215 S. Western Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57108 will be featured on a triple D episode that airs this Friday, February 12 at 8:00 PM CST on Food Network.

Guy Fieri will be trying two dishes from Daily; their Jeb's No Bull Burger and The Mightiest Mac.

The Jeb's No Bull Burger according to the Daily Clean Food and Drink menu can be described as a "veggie-packed vegan burger with a spicy kick, served on a BREADICO cibatta roll with a side of baked sweet potato fries."

The Mightiest Mac has "bison meatballs and homemade chimichurri served on our Mighty Mac."

During the pandemic, locally-owned restaurants have been some of the most impacted businesses within this last year.

So for a newer restaurant and one that offers vegan, vegetarian, and many other healthier lifestyle alternatives that pay close attention to food allergies and sensitivities, this sounds like a well-deserved spotlight for Daily Clean Food and Drink!

Daily Clean Food and Drink's hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Sunday 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.