Newton Hills State Park to Host FestiFall

Cooler weather, changing colors, yep its fall. Or autumn. No matter what you call it the calendar says head to Newton Hills State Park with the entire family for one more day of FUN!

The 20th annual FestiFall will be held Saturday, October 5 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. This outdoor festival will entertain you with arts and crafts, kid’s activities and musical entertainment. Over 40 craft vendors alongside many food vendors.

And let’s talk pumpkin. Not pumpkin picking. This event features the famous orange gourd being catapulted, carved and decorated.

This will be an all-day affair and stick around after the sun goes down for the Candlelight Walk which leads visitors along 2.2 miles of candle-lit trail through the deep woods of Newton Hills.

You may know this already but you can make a weekend out the FestiFall by making camping reservations in the park.

Source: sd.gov