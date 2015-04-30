It is a well known saying that "a picture is worth a thousand words." Check out some of the images making news from around the region, the country and the world.

Today: Marion 'Suge' Knight, who is charged with murder, attempted murder and hit-and-run for allegedly running down two men in Compton killing one of them, appears in court; a relative comforts nine year old Sunmaya Tamang as she recovers from brain surgery for a fractured skull at the National Trauma center on April 30, 2015 in Kathmandu, Nepal; Victims of the earthquake are cremated at Pashupatinah Temple on April 30, 2015 in Kathmandu, Nepal; The Gurkhas march from Wellington Barracks to the Ghurka memorial as part of their 200th anniversary and memorial march on April 30, 2015 in London, England; and Queen Elizabeth II inspects the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards before presenting them with New Colours at Windsor Castle on April 30, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.