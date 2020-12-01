Newley Wedded Chicago Couple Feeds Those In Need on Thanksgiving

A couple who were supposed to have a wedding reception this year decided not to due to the current COVID-19 pandemic but instead made the decision to help those who were less fortunate this Thanksgiving.

The happy couple, Emily Bugg, 33, and Billy Lewis, 34, married on Oct. 1st at the City Hall in Chicago.

With the non-refundable deposit the couple had already spent on their reception's catering, they instead decided to buy 200 Thanksgiving meals for the clients of Thresholds with the $5,000.

"We're happy to be married, and we're so happy that we could help Thresholds' clients feel the connection of a Thanksgiving meal as a result of the wedding cancellation," the happy couple told FOX 6 Milwaukee.

The Thanksgiving meals included all the typical holiday fixings; Turkey, stuffing (or dressing depending on where your from), mashed potatoes, green beans, and other side dishes.

Thresholds is "a nonprofit mental health provider for people with serious mental illnesses and substance abuse issues."

Emily Bugg is an outreach worker currently at Thresholds.

The catering company the couple decided to go with for their big day was Big Delicious Planet. Big Delicious Planet was overjoyed with the couple's kind gesture that they were very happy to prepare the Thanksgiving meals for the clients at Threshold.

Source: FOX 6 Milwaukee