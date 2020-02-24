Sioux Falls east siders have a new eating option as of this morning (February 24).

The brand new Taco John's officially opened for business at 6:00 AM and the lucky first 50 cars in the drive-thru line had their very own Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory moment.

Those folks all drove off with a 'golden ticket' giving them potato oles every day for the next 365 days.

But if you didn't make it out of bed at the crack of dawn to score your own ole bonanza, don't worry.

The new Taco John's location is doing it all again beginning at 6:00 PM tonight.

The first 50 cars in the drive-thru lane will score their own 'golden tickets' and be set for the next year with daily potato oles.

The new location is the ninth Taco John's in Sioux Falls.

The restaurant is open from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM, seven days a week.