New York Woman Arrested for Prostitution in Sioux Falls

A woman from out of state was arrested for prostitution after posting a suggestive online advertisement.

The Sioux Falls Street Crimes Unit had an undercover officer make arrangements to meet the woman at a motel on the northeast side of Sioux Falls. After their suspicions were confirmed, 43-year-old Liu Yingzi, of Flushing New York was arrested on prostitution charges.

Police say the woman was acting alone and did not reveal how long she had been in the area. Yingzi was charged with one count of prostitution.

The Sioux Falls Street Crimes Unit fully investigates each situation to see if the woman is acting on her own free will or is being trafficked by someone else. In this case, it was determined that Yingzi was not being victimized by another individual.

The arrest took place just after 8:00 PM on Sunday (April 7) near North Main Avenue and 4th Street in Sioux Falls.