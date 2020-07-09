New York Closes Down Part of 5th Ave For BLM Street Mural

New York City has made the decision on Thursday, July 9, to close down a part of fifth Avenue particularly where Trump Tower resides to paint a Black Lives Matter Street Mural according to NBC News.

A couple of street murals that state Balck Lives Matter have already previously been painted in California, Washington D.C. on the street leading up to the White House in bright yellow paint (which is pictured above) among many others across the country.

City workers within New York began closing the well-known street earlier this morning and the city's Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he will likely join in on the mural's painting as he has defended the meaning behind the murals and the Black Lives Matter Movement according to NBC New York.

The Mayor tweeted this on his Twitter account last week in regards to the mural's painting:

"Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation. Your 'luxury' came from THEIR labor, for which they have never been justly compensated. We are honoring them."- Mayor Bill de Blasio via Twitter.

Another easily recognized Black Lives Matter Street Mural that was painted in Hollywood, California on Hollywood Boulevard is pictured below:

Getty Images