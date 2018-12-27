New Year’s Eve Parties in Sioux Falls

Still not sure what you're going to do to ring in the new year? Well, let me help you out by giving you a list of parties and events going on in Sioux Falls.

I don't want to hear anybody say they don't have anything to do for New Year's Eve because Sioux Falls is going to be boppin on Monday night.

El Riad Shrine NYE party featuring Time Machine. Doors open at 6:30, games and prizes begin at 7:00, and Time Machine takes the stage at 7:45. Tickets are required.

The District with Pinnacle Productions featuring DJ Chris Hintz and DJ Kor. Doors open at 8 and music starts at 9! $5,000 in prizes given away and free champagne at midnight.

Great Bear Ski Valley will be open all day starting at 9 AM. There will be a fireworks show at midnight!

Shenanigans Pub will ring in the New Year with Sugar Daddy! Party starts at 9 PM.

Eastway Bowl will be having a Supernova Bowling Party! Starts at 7 PM and goes until 9:30 PM. $16 per person. Ball drop for the kids. Then take the kids home and from 10 PM until 1 AM it is $20 per person and there will be champagne and prizes!

These are just a few highlights of the parties going on around town. For a complete list click here.

Happy New Year! Auld Lang Syne and all that stuff!