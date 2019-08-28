New Winter Forecast Says Brace Yourselves For a Doozy

The Farmer's Almanac has released it's annual long-range winter forecast for '19-'20.

Upper Midwest to see the coldest in the nation

The most frigid will be late January to early February

Above normal precipitation for a snowy ride ahead

The Farmer's Almanac has released it's annual long-range winter forecast - one we've noticed it quite accurate. For us in the upper Midwest and northern plains, the winter of 2019 - 2020 looks like a real kick in the 'you know whats.' It says, "The biggest drop - with the most free falling, frigid temperatures - is forecast to take hold from the northern Plains into the Great Lakes."

The timing of the cold snap will be the final week of January and last through the beginning of February throwing extreme cold from the Rockies to the Appalachians.

And it's not just us in the upper plains. Their website says that freezing, frigid, frosty conditions will settle in across the United States. In fact, the Almanac says we'll have so many ups and downs they're already calling it a "polar coaster."

As far as precipitation goes, we can expect a snowy ride ahead with above-normal winter snowfall. The long-range winter forecast also calls for a very cold Christmas.

Of course, predicting weather is difficult even for a 5-day forecast so this far out it remains to be seen. But I'm going to hit some pre-winter sales, you know...just in case.