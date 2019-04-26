New Wind Energy Coming to South Dakota

Xcel Energy has completed the purchase of two wind energy projects that add to its growing Upper Midwest wind energy portfolio.

The 200 megawatt Blazing Star 2 wind project in southwest Minnesota and the 300 megawatt Dakota Range 1 and 2 projects in eastern South Dakota will allow Xcel Energy to continue to be a national leader in wind energy.

The two projects, in addition to the under-construction Blazing Star 1 project, are part of the company’s low-cost, clean energy strategy that will add 1,850 megawatts of renewable energy in the region over the next two years.

Chris Clark, president of Xcel Energy-Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, says, “Our customers want clean, reliable, affordable energy. That’s why we’re investing in projects like Blazing Star and Dakota Range that will help keep bills low, build on our clean energy leadership, and provide economic benefits for the region.”

The combined Blazing Star 1 and 2, along with the Dakota Range wind projects will provide 700 megawatts of low-cost, clean energy to customers, enough to power more than 367,000 average Midwestern homes.