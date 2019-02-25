UPDATE: Sioux Falls Man Accused in Fatal Shooting Pleads Guilty

A Sioux Falls man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, avoiding a second trial in the case.

Twenty-four-year-old David Randle Jr. in September 2016 was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in the 2015 death of 19-year-old Mikael Ashame. Prosecutors said Randle accidentally shot Ashame while under the influence of drugs. Randle was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The South Dakota Supreme Court last fall ordered a new trial for Randle, citing improper jury instructions.

Previous story:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a Sioux Falls man serving time for first-degree manslaughter.

David Randle Jr. was convicted in the 2015 death of 19-year-old Mikael Ashame. Prosecutors say Randle was drinking and using drugs when handling a gun that discharged and hit Ashame.

The Argus Leader reports that in an opinion released Thursday, the high court said the circuit court failed to give instructions on excusable homicide to the jury during the 2016 trial and ordered a new trial. The defense had tried to offer an excusable homicide option to the jury, but circuit court disallowed the instruction because it was submitted after the state finished its case.

Randle was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

