New TikTok Video Unveils Lightning-Fast Way to Tie Your Shoes
There is no doubt that some of us have had a lot of time on our hands during this COVID-19 pandemic.
One guy in particular apparently directed a considerable amount of his quarantine downtime trying to perfect something that most of us do on a regular basis - tying our shoes.
He's known as @bugzymoran on TikTok and he claims to have boiled the act of securing your laces down top less than a second.
Check out the video evidence (WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE) :
@bugzymoranTIE YOUR SHOES: in less than 1 second💪#fyp #howto #likeaboss #foryou♬ original sound - BugsyMoran
Obviously, this is something that is going to take some time to master and it certainly does look impressive. But I can't help but wonder - exactly how much time are we really saving here?
The last time I checked, the old, tried-and-true 'bunny ears' method takes all of about 3-4 seconds.
Don't get me wrong, I love a good life hack. I'm just not sure this is one that's going to be a life-changer for most of us.
You're welcome...