New TikTok Video Unveils Lightning-Fast Way to Tie Your Shoes

There is no doubt that some of us have had a lot of time on our hands during this COVID-19 pandemic.

One guy in particular apparently directed a considerable amount of his quarantine downtime trying to perfect something that most of us do on a regular basis - tying our shoes.

He's known as @bugzymoran on TikTok and he claims to have boiled the act of securing your laces down top less than a second.

Check out the video evidence (WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE) :

Obviously, this is something that is going to take some time to master and it certainly does look impressive. But I can't help but wonder - exactly how much time are we really saving here?

The last time I checked, the old, tried-and-true 'bunny ears' method takes all of about 3-4 seconds.

Don't get me wrong, I love a good life hack. I'm just not sure this is one that's going to be a life-changer for most of us.

If you're really looking for a life hack that will rock your world, I invite you to try this one the next time you're treating yourself to a cupcake. It's completely changed the way I eat them!

You're welcome...

