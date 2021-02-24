New Study Confirms Sioux Falls Outworks Most Cities

If you're looking for a city that motivates you to work hard and allows you to work multiple jobs, then Sioux Falls is really the place for you!

Each year, WalletHub collects information that ranks the hardest-working cities across the country. WalletHub determines this list based on 11-factors including hours worked, average leisure time per day, the number of vacation days that were not used, and how many people work more than one job.

Based on the 116 cities surveyed in the study, the City of Sioux Falls cracks the Top 15 cities and sits at #14.

The City of Sioux Falls is highly regarded in WalletHub's study as a city with a top employment rate. Sioux Falls is even one of the top cities where people can manage to work multiple jobs at once. If you have a full-time job in the city, it appears to be rather easy to take on a part-time position to supplement your income.

The Top Five hardest-working cities in America identified in this year’s WalletHub study are:

Anchorage, Alaska Cheyenne, Wyoming Virginia Beach, Virginia Washington, D.C. Irving, Texas

Further analysis of the WalletHub study reveals the average American's workday increased by 40 minutes during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's almost an entire extra hour in a person's workday! The average American alone works 1,779 hours a year. That's more than Canada, Japan, and the U.K. Surprisingly, the United States is not considered the hardest-working country. Mexico takes that particular number one spot where people work on average...2,137 hours per year.

It's never a bad idea to have a little extra cash in your pocket. Some easy second jobs a person may have include gigs as a babysitter, a tutor, a dog walker, or a house sitter. Do you work multiple jobs?