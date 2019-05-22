New Store Coming To Old Sioux Falls Shopko

After the recent closing of the 41st Street Shopko in Sioux Falls, it was announced that the building has a new tenant. At Home: The Home Decor Superstore will be moving into 1601 W 41st St. location.

At Home describes itself as “we take all of the unnecessary frills out of our home décor superstore and pass all of those savings on to you so we can bring you the biggest selection of styles at the best prices.”

At Home will offer furniture, seasonal items, storage organization, rugs, wall décor, pillows, home décor, kitchen & dining, bedding, patio & garden, bath, and more.

At Home is an American big-box retail chain specializing in home decor products based in Plano, Texas.

KSFY TV says At Home is taking over other Shopko and Kmart spaces nationwide.