New South Sioux Falls Road Construction Projects Begin Soon

Now that we are coming out of winter in the Sioux Falls area, it's time to enter our other season, road construction.

Commuters in the south part of Sioux Falls will be dealing with a couple of new road construction projects starting in early April 2021.

According to the City of Sioux Falls, Marion Road will be closed from 53rd Street to 57th Street starting Monday, April 5, 2021. The existing roadway surfacing has deteriorated to a point that restoration is needed. Crews will work on street and utility improvements, concrete repairs, and asphalt surfacing. They will also replace the water main and sewer system.

Get our free mobile app

Consider using 49th Street, 57th Street, and Solberg Avenue as detours. Please use caution and reduce speed in construction zones and through neighborhoods.

The City expects the Marion Road project to be completed by the end of June 2021

Another project beginning soon is 49th Street from Arway Drive to Carnegie Circle.

During the first phase, the middle three lanes will be closed. The intersection of 49th Street and Oxbow Avenue will be closed for 16 days at one point during the first phase. Access and detours routes for businesses will be provided. One lane traffic will remain open for both east and west-bound traffic.

Phase two will close the north three lanes of 49th Street. Access and detour routes will be provided for businesses from Westport Avenue. One lane will be open for east and west-bound traffic during this phase.

The project's goal is to reconstruct 49th Street from Arway Drive to Carnegie Circle. Crews will replace the water main, upgrade the sanitary and storm sewer, pavement, sidewalk, lighting, traffic cameras, and pavement markings.

The City expects the project to be completed by August 2021.

Happy motoring!