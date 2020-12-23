New South Dakota Website For Current Road Conditions

With a Blizzard Warning in effect for much of the Sioux Falls Tri-State are today you'll want to keep up on road conditions.

There is a new website that the South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced. It is also available as a mobile app for travelers.

You may remember the website Travel Safe USA? Well, the new 511SD.ORG site is replacing it with free information on roads, weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, and more stuff including new and improved features.

You can find the SDDOT 511 apps at app stores for iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets.

SDDOT 511

You will want to monitor Wednesday's weather as it does include a BLIZZARD WARNING in effect for much of South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.

From the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of

4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east-central, south-central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west-central Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 30 minutes.