New South Dakota COVID-19 Cases Top 1,000 Again

After three days of triple-digit infection rates, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota in a single day has topped 1,000.

Tuesday (November 3), the state Department of Health reported 1,004 new coronavirus cases. It is the sixth time the number of new cases in a day has topped 1,000 since October 21.

South Dakota had never had more than 1,000 cases in a day up to that point.

There are now 13,367 active COVID-19 cases in the state, with nearly 50,000 infections (48,854) since the first cases were reported in South Dakota back in March. 35,041 people have since recovered.

The state's coronavirus-related death is also on the rise with an additional eight fatalities announced Tuesday. Overall, 446 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Hospitalizations across that state increased by 75, with 480 people currently seeking treatment.