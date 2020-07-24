New Sioux Falls Wedding Venue Opens Up

Summer events and venues for 2020 in a lot of states have been forced to close or have experienced a financial loss like so many other businesses have over the past several months.

But one new venue that is still available for wedding bookings at the current time is The Atrium At Blue Haven.

This new and modern wedding location was opened by the owners of Blue Haven Barn and Gardens according to Sioux Falls.Business and is located just west of Sioux Falls.

“We went for a kind of Tuscan modern look over here, very timeless with the brick, and we did very all-inclusive,” said Amanda Nelson, who started Blue Haven with her husband, Josh, in 2016. “I’ve noticed there’s a huge market for people who want us to do more and more.”

When someone rents out The Atrium At Blue Haven, they are given access to the venue and its grounds from 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM. The Atrium At Blue Haven is also available for other celebrations such as nonprofit events and corporate gatherings.

The Owners are leaving the decision up to the bride and groom if they would like to either book their wedding within 2020 still ( there are only a few Saturdays that are still open for this year) or for next year whichever they are more comfortable with.

