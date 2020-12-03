New Sioux Falls High School Hires First Head Football Coach

The new high school in Sioux Falls won't open until the Fall of 2021, but they have already found their new head football coach.

Benedetto comes over from West Central High School just outside of Sioux Falls in Hartford where he was their head coach for the last two years.

Jefferson High School Activities Director Chad Stadem is putting a lot of confidence in a coach who went 10-12 as the head coach of West Central the last two seasons.

You have to look past the record though when evaluating Benedetto considering the limited amount of time he had to put his imprint on the Trojan program.

He knows football, playing it in college at a high level during his days at SDSU and it is a prevailing theme amongst many of his peers that he is a great coach on the rise.

Additionally, he will benefit from having more kids based on attendance than he had at his disposal in Hartford which will only give him more weapons to work with on a consistent basis.

There will be growing pains as there is in any new job but especially considering the entire team will be playing together for the first time, unlike the continuity the other AAA schools will be able to lean on.

Benedetto has an opportunity to carve out his own legacy on the football field as the brand new high school in Sioux Falls tries to etch their own mark on the community as well.

