New RV Park & Campground Being Built West of Sioux Falls

If you like camping and hanging out at a water park you are going to love this. Wild Water West is the largest waterpark in South Dakota and they are about to get bigger.

If you are thinking it would be cool go to the water park and hang out for more than just the day you are going to be in luck. Wild Water West is adding an RV Park to their location just west of Sioux Falls.

According to the Argus Leader, they will be putting in all sorts of amenities for campers including:

90 RV sites with hookups

40 Tent Campsites

A Campground Gift Shop

Shower Building

Laundry

Community Center

Get our free mobile app

Although they'd like to have the campground open this season they believe it will likely be next season before things will be up and running.

Wild Water West - Google Earth

Wild Water West Waterpark currently features many awesome attractions including:

Tornado Alley

A Waterslide Complex

Wave Pool

Lazy River

Caribbean Falls

Swim Up Bar

Activity Pool

Baby Pool

Go Carts

Bumper Boats

Mini Golf

Batting Cages

Sand Volleyball

Concessions

Back in 2020 Wild Water West had also talked of plans to add a roller coaster "unlike anything between Denver and Minneapolis".

The amusement and water park just west of Sioux Falls is asking Minnehaha County to allow a conditional use permit so the attraction can move forward.

According to information submitted to Minnehaha County in an application for a conditional use permit the enclosed footprint of the coaster would be about 275 feet long by 125 feet wide and reach a peak height of 113 feet.

It would be south of the wave pool and northwest of the go-cart track.