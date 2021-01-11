New Rules Will Change the Way You Drink Wine in America

If you're looking for a new way to enjoy your favorite wine, 2021 might just be the year for you.

According to Eat This, Not That, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, which operates as part of the Department of the United States Treasury, has issued new regulations that don't impact the wine itself, but rather the bottle it comes in.

Coming soon to a store near you are smaller, 200, 250, and 355-milliliter bottles bringing the number of size options for wine bottles to 12.

The 200-milliliter size is about half a pint, or roughly a single serving, while the 250-milliliter is about the size of a slim aluminum can and the 355-milliliter equals the size of a regular 12-ounce can.

The agency had actually proposed eliminating all size standards for wine and distilled spirit bottles but ultimately decided against it.

Under the new amendment, distilled spirits now eight different size options, which now includes 700, 720, and-900-milliliter, as well as 1.8-liter bottles.