New Restaurant Coming to The Empire Mall Food Court

Today it was announced that a popular pizza place in town would now be making their debut in The Empire Mall's food court.

Boss' Pizza & Chicken will open their eighth location soon in the mall's food court according to a recent press release from The Empire Mall.

“We are thrilled to open our restaurant where we can serve our pizza and chicken in the Mall!” stated the owner of Boss’ Pizza & Chicken, Jeremy Seefeldt.

“We love being part of the Sioux Falls Community and one of the staples of this community is The Empire Mall. I think it's great they are actively looking for locally owned businesses, and I'm proud we were asked. We hope to add variety to the pizza offerings, as we have 36 specialty pizzas to choose from. Our broasted chicken dinners and chicken sandwiches will add to the variety already in the center food court. Our pastas will be made to order as well as our big garden salad, along with variations of Buffalo Chicken, BBQ Chicken, Parmesan Garlic Chicken, and more. We are looking forward to serving employees and customers at Empire for years to come!”

In the food court Boss,’ Pizza & Chicken will be focused on offering its made to order pizza, pastas, and of course their well known broasted chicken to all mall-goers.