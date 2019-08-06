New Premier Center Bag Restrictions Going into Effect Soon

Unless you're a backpack or "murse"-carrying kind of guy, these new bag restrictions going into effect at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, really only apply to women. Okay, that sounds sort of prejudicial, so let's just say this new policy will apply to all of us.

The new procedure is being implemented beginning on September 1, 2019, to increase the safety of everyone attending events at the Denny as well as speed up the entry times into the venue.

The main tenets of this new policy are:

Clutches and handbags larger than 4.5” x 6.5” will not be allowed inside the Premier Center

A clear bag policy will also be enforced. Guests may enter the building with a clear one-gallon, zipper-lock type bag. A clear stadium bag that is no larger than 12” x 12” x 6” is an acceptable alternative to the zipper lock type bag.

Backpacks and tinted bags are not permitted.

Guest are only allowed to bring in one bag

Drawstring bags and bags that have a single over-the-shoulder strap and are made of a canvas or nylon type material are not permitted.

The only exception would be for medical devices

All bags will be inspected

Also, if you're having a birthday party event at the Premier Center, you may bring gifts, but they must be unwrapped, so they can be examined. Officials encourage you to only bring gifts in bags.

For more information see the Denny Sanford Premier Center online or call 1-605-367-7288.