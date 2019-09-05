New Pizza Place Coming to Central Sioux Falls?

It looks pretty good that central Sioux Falls will be seeing a new Pizzeria. Sunny's Pizzeria is planning on opening at 26th and Walts near the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University.

Google Maps

According to KSFY TV there may be a bit of controversy surrounding the issue of opening a pizza place in that location. Some of the residents in the area are concerned a commercial business will move into the area and sell beer.

The planning commission approved the proposal by the business unanimously. Three people spoke at the meeting with concerns. One homeowner said they live only a block from the area and are concerned with extra foot traffic and adding alcohol into the mix.

Owner of Sunny's Pizzeria, Jonathon Oppold stated he already has a plan to make sure people are not consuming too much and alcohol sales will only be a fraction of the business.

Oppold said; "I put together per hour limits where it would be strictly two beers per hour. And how we would manage that is anybody who would want to buy a beer would have to start a tab."

The pizzeria is planning on selling four on-tap Sioux Falls-based craft beers. Sunny's Pizzeria plans on starting construction yet this fall.

