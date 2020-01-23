New Pet Wash Announces Sioux Falls Opening

Sioux Falls is getting some competition in the full-service car was business and is also offering a place to wash your dog. For the first time in Sioux Falls, you'll have a place you can stop and grab an espresso, get your car detailed, and give your dog a shower.

Clean Ride Auto Spa aims to be opening in Sioux Falls in February. They are located at 85th and Minnesota Ave. and will feature a drive-thru car wash, full detail shop, self-service vacuums, a coffee shop, and Pet wash.

The multi-thousand square foot facility, which started construction in the early Spring of 2019, is also offering memberships. According to the Clean Ride Auto Spa website, “Getting your car washed shouldn’t be a chore, but something you enjoy getting done. That’s why we created Clean Ride Auto Spa. It’s all because YOU deserve a perfect looking car, a good cup of coffee, and overall great experience.”