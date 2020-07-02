New Perfume Smells Just Like Outer Space

Calling all astronauts and space enthusiasts! Steve Pearce, a chemist and the founder of Omega Ingredients, has developed a new perfume after interviewing several astronauts to find out what exactly Outer Space smells like.

Below is what the final product and packaging will look like:

"smelling like ozone, hot metal, and fried steak." " ..a mix of gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries, and rum."

Pearce has been able to recreate smells that emulate these notes through his background in flavor and fragrance chemistry according to CNN.

Development for the perfume took a couple of weeks but the new fragrance will now be used to help train new astronauts as they prepare to launch into orbit.

Eau de Space is still on Kickstarter and is looking for more people to back their campaign. if you would like to be a backer for the perfume you can contribute by clicking HERE.