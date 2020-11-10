New ‘On-Demand’ Bus Route Program Coming to Sioux Falls

Very soon, you will be able to get SAM On-Demand in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls residents that rely on its public transportation system to get around will be happy to hear that in the near future, the Sioux Area Metro bus service will be available on-demand in an effort to cater more directly to those who use the bus as their primary form of transportation.

According to Dakota News Now, the goal of the new SAM On-Demand Transit Project is to make the bus riding experience more efficient by allowing riders to be dropped off at specific times and locations. Helping to cut down on the number of transfers people have to take.

After the project is up and running, SAM On-Demand will still function within the bus’s fixed stop route.

Sam Trebilcock, City of Sioux Falls Senior Planner told Dakota News Now, “They’ll get picked up, still at that same fixed route bus stop, but then they can be taken anywhere that they’d like to go within that same service area."

The SAM On-Demand service will also be available on Saturdays, as well as weekday evenings.

There are a few things that still need to happen before you will be able to get SAM On-Demand. One thing is a pilot program for the on-demand project to help work out logistics. The city hopes to get that going within the next six to eight weeks.

Dakota News Now is reporting the city held a public WebEx meeting on Monday night (November 9) to give the public a better understanding of the SAM On-Demand project. They also hoped to gain a little input from a rider's perspective. Another similar meeting is planned for this Thursday afternoon from 4:00 to 5:00 PM.

If you would like to be part of this Thursday's SAM On-Demand city WebEx meeting, you can get numbers and passwords by emailing sgoldammer@siouxfalls.org.

Source: Dakota News Now