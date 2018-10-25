New Minnesota Twins Manger, Rocco Baldelli

It didn't take long to fill the open slot for manager of the Minnesota Twins.

Several sources indicate that Rocco Baldelli has accepted the Twins' offer to fill their managerial vacancy and will replace Paul Molitor.

Baldelli spent the last four years on the staff of Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash and was a special assistant in the front office for four seasons prior to that. He assisted Cash and bench coach Charlie Montoyo during the game, worked with the outfielders and focused on continued development of the team’s young players.

Minnesota Twins fans saw what is believed to be the final game of Joe Mauer on the last day of the season. Just two days later news came that the Twins organization was making a managerial change. The Twins had offered Molitor a position within the organization. He has yet to announce whether he will remain with the club.

According to MLB.com, Baldelli is the first manager the Twins have hired from outside the organization since Ray Miller in 1985.