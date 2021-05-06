New Microbrew Created to Support Sioux Falls Dog Rescues in May

A well-known Sioux Falls company that helps to empower individual investors to make better informed trading decisions has teamed up with a popular microbrewing company in the Sioux Empire during the month of May to help support a couple of local dog rescue programs.

A collaborative effort between Marketbeat and the Remedy Brewing Company in Sioux Falls has helped to spawn "Marketbrew." A brand new microbrew created to help out Sioux Empire Pit Rescue and B-Squad Dog Rescue.

Both organizations saw a need to help support the two Sioux Empire dog rescue programs that do such a great job caring for abused and neglected animals in and around the community as they await new forever homes.

Get our free mobile app

Mandi Haase, Director of B-Squad Dog Rescue told Dakota News Now, "For the dogs that come into our program, we evaluate each dog and provide high-quality vet care. They go into a loving foster home where they learn how to be a dog and receive all kinds of love while they heal, both physically and emotionally.”

Those sentiments are shared by the folks at Sioux Empire Pit Rescue. Ashley Bartholomaus, who serves as a volunteer with the rescue told Dakota News Now, “A lot of our dogs will come into the program with medical needs, common skin issues like mange or allergies can be quite costly. We want to make sure we’re setting dogs up the best we can so that when they go to their forever home they are in the best shape.”

As Dakota News Now reports, both Marketbeat and Remedy Brewing are very excited to help do their part to benefit two such worthy programs.

During the month of May, the gang at Marketbeat plans to donate $1.00 to the cause for every Marketbrew sold throughout the month.

According to Dakota News Now, Remedy has created enough Marketbrew to hopefully sell more than 20,000 of these special beers this month.

Those wishing to have a Marketbrew and help support a pup can find Remedy's taproom located at 401 East 8th Street in the 8th and Railroad Center. Cans of Marketbrew can also be found throughout the city until the end of the month or while supplies last.

Source: Dakota News Now