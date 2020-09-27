New Local Pet Supply Store Hits 41st Street Soon

There is something deeply inspiring about the new businesses that have opened or are planning to, soon, in Sioux Falls. Especially, regarding the circumstances, we find ourselves in currently.

It signals initiative and faith in the face of difficulty. Not all of us have that kind of courage and it really is something to admire.

According to Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan, Pawsabilities, a pet supply shop, is the next business venture for Rodney Kramer. He is the owner of High-End Glass and Tobacco, which he started 4 years ago just down the street on 41st.

Pawsabilities will be located next door to Camille's Sidewalk Cafe and will be open daily.

Kramer's motivation for starting a business centered around pets was simple, he's loved animals his entire life and has always had numerous pets of his own. He also wanted a larger community platform.

Pawsabilities will carry a "wide selection of food, accessories, and toys for dogs and cats", but will also have items for fish, birds, and more. Eventually, Kramer hopes to add grooming services and also to carry fish.

For dog owners who want to keep both their bathrooms and their furry kids clean, the store will have three self-serve washing areas. Puppy parents will be able to try different shampoos and other products before they purchase them.

Kramer indicates the store should be open within 6 months, so when that happens, let's all support another local business fighting for its place in the sun!

Source: Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan