New Invention Could Change Birthday Parties Forever

It's hard to think of any aspect of our lives that hasn't been altered, at least a little, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The big things immediately come to mind like dining out, traveling, and getting together with friends and family.

But even things we never gave much thought to in the past are now on the verge of changing forever.

While birthday parties themselves are certainly discouraged in our current germ-conscious environment, one part of those celebrations may never return.

Blowing out the candles on a birthday cake.

We've all done it countless times at our own parties and been in close proximity when someone else was doing it at theirs. We never gave much thought to the sheer numbers of germs that were probably being expelled onto the cake we were about to consume.

Well, we're thinking about it now.

So how do you extinguish those candles without potentially infecting everyone on your guest list?

Kindergarten teacher Julia Basile knows all too well how much her students look forward to blowing out their birthday candles and so she created a device to let them do just that, without all of those pesky germs.

It's called the WunderWish. It's a reusable, hand-held air pump that does the work for you.

Each pump comes with a set of 12 assorted color candles as well and runs for $8.99, plus taxes and $4.50 for shipping and handling.

