The public is invited to attend an open house meeting that will layout the groundwork for an upcoming project to give commuters one more access to the city of Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), along with the Sioux Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), Sioux Falls, Tea, and Lincoln County will present their plans for the potential new interchange at Interstate 29 and 85th Street. The open house will be today Wednesday, April 17 beginning at 5:30 PM at the Tea City Hall.

Back in November of 2018 we first heard of a diverging diamond interchange to connect I-29 to 85th Street. At the time, now retired Sioux Falls Director of Planning, said it would giving motorists an easier way in and out of the southern part of the city.

A diverging diamond interchange that requires traffic on the interstate overpass to briefly drive on the opposite side of the road.

For those who cannot attend the meeting or would like additional information on the environmental study and/or proposed new interchange, the information will be made available online within a few days after the meeting at siouxfalls.org/public-works/special-projects/projects-list/85th-st-improvements .

. The City of Sioux Falls will also be live streaming the meeting’s presentation at www.facebook.com/CitySiouxFalls .