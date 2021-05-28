New Hulu Film Set in South Dakota

Over the years, South Dakota has been the backdrop for some classic movies.

Who can forget the iconic Mount Rushmore scenes in Alfred Hitchcock's 1959 thriller North By Northwest, Kevin Costner's majestic Dances With Wolves in 1990, or more recently the Oscar-winning Nomadland?

Well once again South Dakota is the backdrop for a movie, but you won't find this one on the big screen.

The Hulu original film Plan B, which made its premiere today (May 28), takes follows a pair of teenage girls in the Mount Rushmore State who attend the fictional Cook-Lynn High School. Much of the movie centers around an unexpected road trip to for Sunny (Kuhoo Verma) and Lupe (Victoria Moroles), as they frantically search for a Plan B birth control pill.

There are some familiar names surrounding the film.

Actress Natalie Morales is making her debut as a full-length feature director. You've seen her on TV shows like Fox's The Grinder, NBC's Abby's, and Parks and Recreation, as well as the Netflix series Dead to Me.

The screenwriters from the Harold And Kumar series of films, Hayden Schlossberg and Jon Hurwitz, serve as producers for Plan B.

There are a couple of recognizable faces in the cast as well.

Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch plays Cook-Lynn teacher Mrs. Flaucher, while Mason Cook, most recently in ABC's Speechless, plays Kyle.

Now don't spend too much time looking for a ton of South Dakota scenery in this one. The majority of the filming took place in Syracuse, New York between September and November of 2020.

Here is the trailer for the movie (WARNING: Explicit language):