New Gourmet Cookie Shop Coming to Sioux Falls

If we've discovered anything about what we all gravitate to, during a prolonged period of anxiety and uncertainty, it is clear that comfort food is king! Homemade bread, cookies, casseroles, cookies, pizza, cookies, ice cream, and - - did I mention- - cookies?

I contend that a well-made cookie can truly make your day better. No, it's not a cure-all. But sometimes, a small, sweet, piece of dough, with or without additions of chocolate, nuts, sprinkles, or other add-ins, along with a glass of ice-cold milk, a good cup of coffee, tea, or even hot cocoa, can momentarily calm the turmoil around you.

But I digress. The whole reason I bring this up is the news that a new gourmet cookie shop will be opening in town, next spring!

Crumbl Cookies, according to Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan, should be coming our way next spring. "Founded in Utah and based on family recipes", Crumbl Cookies features a roster of 100 different rotating cookies, with fresh batches coming out of their ovens every hour.

The Sioux Falls store will be located in Empire Place on 41st street in front of the Empire Mall in the same development as Chipotle and Chick-Fil-A. Crumbl Cookies began with one location in 2017 and has spread quickly to 11 states and 75 locations.

Crumbl also offers some delicious ice cream flavors like Churro, Raspberry Cheesecake, and Muddy Buddy, which will make a delightful accompaniment to a warm cookie.

They do offer nationwide delivery if you just can't wait for a taste of their Cookies & Cream or Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip cookies. But if you have a hankering for a Salted Caramel Cheesecake, Warm Carrot Cake, or Nutella Sea Salt cookie - -you're just going to have to wait.

Source: Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan