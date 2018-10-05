New England Tops Indianapolis on Thursday Night 38-24

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady reached yet another NFL milestone while leading the New England Patriots to their second straight win since a 1-2 start.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Brady's third and final touchdown pass of the night was also the 500th of his career as the Patriots downed the Colts' 38-24. The 41-year-old quarterback reached the milestone by hitting Josh Gordon for a 34-yard score with 9:19 remaining, giving New England a 31-17 lead. It came 3 ½ minutes after Andrew Luck found Eric Swoope for a 13-yard score to get Indianapolis within seven points.

Brady also ran for a TD and was 34 of 44 passing for 341 yards and two interceptions. He tied former teammate and Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri for most NFL victories with 226.

Sony Michel carried 18 times for 98 yards and James White had 10 receptions for 77 yards. Michel put the game out of reach with a 34-yard TD burst with just over seven minutes to play.

Luck was 38 of 59 for 365 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions for the 1-4 Colts.

