New England Patriots Halt Green Bay Packers Rally, Win 31-17

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers spent the week telling anyone who asked that the other guy was the better quarterback. In the second matchup between the future Hall of Famers, it was the one with five Super Bowl rings who walked off the field with the victory.

Brady threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, and James White ran for two scores to lead the New England Patriots to a 31-17 victory over Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. It was the sixth straight victory for the Patriots (7-2).

Rodgers completed 24 of 43 passes and two touchdowns but failed to rally his team after tying the game in the third quarter.

Brady completed 16 of his first 22 passes but had six straight incompletions in the third quarter.

There wasn’t a turnover in the game until Green Bay’s Jones was stripped by Lawrence Guy early in the fourth quarter. The fumble was recovered by Stephon Gilmore on the Patriots’ 24.

Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead was ejected in the second quarter.

Whitehead was trading shoves with Patriots center David Andrews when second year defensive back from Auburn spun around and slapped Andrews in the face.

He was called for unnecessary roughness and tossed. Whitehead was the replacement for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who was traded to the Washington Redskins last week.

