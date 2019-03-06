New Edge of Dirt Tickets Released for PBR in Sioux Falls

Getty Images

Get them while they are still available.

That's right, these tickets will go fast as the Denny Sanford Premier Center has announced that they are releasing some very unique tickets for sale for the PBR in Sioux Falls.

New edge of the dirt tickets have been released so that fans can get up close and personal with the riders and the events.

For these exclusive tickets, click here.

The 2019 PBR stop in Sioux Falls is April 5-7 at the Premier Center.

For tickets in general head to www.ticketmaster.com.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!

 

Source: New Edge of Dirt Tickets Released for PBR in Sioux Falls
Filed Under: Denny Sanford Premier Center, PBR, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top