New East-Side Juice Stop Location Will Offer A Drive-Thru

Sioux Falls's favorite local smoothie franchise is adding another storefront, making this location they're sixth inside the city of Sioux Falls.

And according to SiouxFalls.Business, this Eastside location will offer a drive-thru option.

“We’ve had a lot of requests for it,” Jansma said of a drive-thru. Arrowhead is the only one of the five shops in Sioux Falls where adding a drive-thru is feasible"- Sioux Falls. Business

Another new convenient way to order Juice Stop smoothies is also on the horizon thanks to online ordering that is coming to their website.

Online ordering is looking to launch on the Juice Stop site later this month and the new location is anticipated to be open in mid to late October as well; depending on building materials being delivered on time.

Customers will be able to not only order online but also select the time and date for their smoothie online orders.

Since the pandemic began, Juice Stop has offered curbside pickup at all five of its locations and plans to continue this for the foreseeable future.

Source: SiouxFalls.Business