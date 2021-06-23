New Drone Video of Amazon Building Construction In Sioux Falls

Construction on the massive Amazon fulfillment center in Sioux Falls seems to be humming along nicely as shown in a new drone video by Carsen Bower with South Dakota Drone.

The 640,000 square-foot six-story building is taking shape as a roof appears to be in place along with several sections of outside walls.

Amazon says 1,000 South Dakota jobs will be created with the opening of this fulfillment center. Those live bodies will work side-by-side with robots to pick, pack and ship small items such as books, electronics, and toys, according to an Amazon press release. The company will offer a starting wage of $15 per hour for jobs in the fulfillment center along with benefits beginning on the first day of employment.

Get our free mobile app

It has been reported that Amazon is set to surpass its arch-rival Walmart as the nation's largest retailer by revenue according to a JPMorgan estimate. CNBC reports that Amazon’s gross merchandise volume increased by 41% in 2020 and reached $316 billion while Walmart only grew 10% reaching $439 million. At that pace, JPMorgan says Amazon will surpass Walmart in 2022.

The huge spike in Amazon revenue is thought to have been caused by people stuck at home during the peak of COVID-19 shutdowns and spending their unemployment bonus checks with online retailers.