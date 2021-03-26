New Dragon Slayer Roller Coaster at Adventureland Park

Growing up in Iowa, a trip to Adventureland in Altoona, IA became a yearly tradition. Since graduating high school, I don't think I've been back. However, I might have to put it on my Summer To-Do List because Dragon Slayer looks equal parts awesome and terrifying.

On the park's Facebook page, they posted a video showing the progress of the new coaster.

I have only one word. EEeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeekkkk!!!!!!

According to KCCI, "The Dragon Slayer is an S&S 4D free-spin coaster. It’s a steel coaster with side-mounted seats that freely rotate."

Adventureland hopes to have the roller coaster up and running by June. Dragon Slayer is replacing The Dragon rollercoaster. The Dragon has been part of Adventureland's skyline since 1990. Loops from the old rollercoaster are being left up for the time being as a way of paying homage to the long-time favorite.

The last time Adventureland debuted a new roller coaster was The Phoenix in 2019.

Other stuff going on around the amusement park includes a facelift for the Ferris wheel, or as they call it The Giant Sky Wheel. The updates should be done by late May.

Also, live music will be back at Adventureland this Summer.

The Spazmatics and Marcy Playground are two of the acts booked for the Sunset on the Boulevard series, which is a weekly live music series starting in June and running through August.

Labor Day's Poolooza at Adventure Bay will feature none other than Shaggy!

And finally, Oktoberfest will be back this Fall.

Below is a video I found all about the new coaster and it really breaks down all the features!