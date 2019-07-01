New ‘Dave and Busters’ Coming To Sioux Falls

Dave & Buster's is an American restaurant and entertainment business headquartered in Dallas, Texas. They have about 130 stores around the United States. And after much anticipation, it looks like Dave & Busters is coming to Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader is reporting that Dave and Buster's will open in the Lake Lorraine development somtime in mid 2020.

Each Dave & Buster's offers drinks, full-service restaurant, and a video arcade. Their website proclaims: Drinks & Friends, Food & Flavor, Fun & Games, Dave & Busters, Some things are better together.

Just to give you a taste of what Dave & Busters menu looks like here are some of the items shown on their website: Cantina Nachos, Ancho Caesar Grilled Chicken Wraps, Buffalo Wings, Philly Cheesesteak Sliders, Triple Bacon Burger, Busters Cheeseburger, Fire Grilled Steak with Bacon Wrapped Shrimp & Lobster Sauce, Tomato & Basil Linguine, Dynamite Fried Shrimp, Fire Grilled Salmon, and a lot more.

And of course can sip on a Strawberry Watermelon Margarita or a variety of other adult beverages. And the also looks like they offer a bunch of great deserts like Triple Layer Chocolate Cake or Build-Your-Own Curro Sundae.