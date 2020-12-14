New COVID-19 Grant Opportunity For South Dakota Retailers

According to a recent press release, South Dakota businesses will be able to have access to a new grant.

The grant provides those local businesses who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic a second round of funding.

Application dates for this grant will open at 12:00 PM on Monday, Dec. 14, and close at Midnight on Sunday, Dec. 20.

This funding will include the months of Sept.- Nov. and the same eligibility criteria used in the first round will be the same for round two.

For those who have already applied, the required information to reapply will be condensed.

Applicants need a "Profit & Loss Statement for Sept. 1 – Nov. 30 for both 2019 and 2020 (or other supporting documentation). The numbers you enter in the application MUST MATCH the numbers on the P&L statement or supporting documentation – this will ensure a smoother and quicker review process. Note: if your business’s annual revenue was less than $150,000 in 2019, you do not need to submit a P&L or other supporting documentation. The information entered in the application will be used instead, just like during the first round."

If your business did not apply during the first grant that ran from Mar. through Aug., you are eligible for this second round. N ew applicants will need to provide:

A screenshot of your Certificate of Good Standing from the Secretary of State’s Office (Sole proprietors should submit a copy of their tax license from the Department of Revenue. If your business does not have either, attach a document of explanation.)

Government-issued ID of Authorized Business Owner

W-9

2019 Tax Return

Profit & Loss Statement for Sept. 1 – Nov. 30 for both 2019 and 2020 (or other supporting documentation)

Information regarding all COVID-related aid for 2020

To apply, or for more information, visit https://covid.sd.gov/smallbusiness-healthcare-grants.aspx .