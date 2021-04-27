New Construction Project Begins Soon For Minnesota Avenue

It will be slow going through a major Sioux Falls intersection as a new construction project is set to begin Monday, May 3, 2021.

The Sioux Falls Street Department has announced that the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and 33rd Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction. Right-turn-only movements will be allowed on the opposite side of the intersection that construction is occurring.

As busy as Minnesota Avenue gets during drive times, it's best to slow down and allow for extra time to get through the construction. Northbound and Southbound commuters might consider using Grange Avenue or Western Avenue.

Throughout this project, 33rd Street will be closed to through traffic from Spring Avenue to Dakota Avenue. 33rd Street Commuter traffic will be detoured to 26th Street via Phillips Avenue and Grange Avenue. In addition, traffic will be reduced to one direction along 26th Street between Spring Avenue and Dakota Avenue to allow for joint repair work.

Side streets along the west side of Minnesota Avenue will be closed to through traffic at the 31st, 28th, 24th, and 25th Street intersections for ADA corner ramp reconstruction. Minnesota Avenue will be reduced to a single lane at these intersections while they are under construction.

Pedestrian detours will be in place at the 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue Intersection and the side streets listed above.

Access to driveways for houses and businesses may be impacted during portions of construction. A temporary access route may be provided when possible.