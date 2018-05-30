New Construction Collapse on Sioux Falls East Side

Just when you thought you were having a bad day at work, you come across someone or something that brings you back around and says, everything's gonna be alright!

I was coming back home from a road trip this past Memorial Day weekend and came across this mess. One look at the picture and you see that someone or somebody had a bad day.

I haven't heard that any worker was hurt in the collapse of this new construction near 41st and Sycamore, but the pile of lumber is impressive if you drive by.

I stopped by and took a quick shot of the mess with the Samsung Galaxy S7 I use courtesy of Sprint Sioux Falls.

How about you? Anything like this ever happen to you at work? It has happened to us here at the radio station and I know how painful and time consuming it can be to clean up and rebuild.

