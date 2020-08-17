New Coffee Shop Opens Up In Downtown Sioux Falls

The next time you need a coffee fix Downtown Sioux Falls has another option for you to try out!

The latest edition to the Sioux Falls coffee scene is The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co. which according to SiouxFalls.Business opened up last Friday on August 14.

The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co. which is located at 311 E. 12th St is currently offering its customers their coffee orders to go only due to the Coronavirus.

“It has been pared back a little bit,” said Mary Campbell, who owns the business with her husband, Corey Gerlach. “What we open as, it’s just going to be kind of a slow start. We’re just going to build on that.”- SiouxFalls.Business

Hours for the coffee shop, for the time being, are 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM Tuesdays- Saturday.

There is outdoor seating along the sidewalk in front of The Breaks but the plan is to have room for about 20 customers inside the business.

The Breaks also offers several teas and noncoffee drinks as well since the business has its liquor license.

If you would like to make your own The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co. coffee at home you can find their beans at the following Sioux Falls locations along with their storefront: Look’s Marketplace, Pomegranate Market and Sioux Falls Food Co+op.

Source: SiouxFalls.Business