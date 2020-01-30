New Coffee Shop In Brandon!

Kingbird Coffee is giving Brandon residents a new European taste of coffee, especially expresso. Besides delicious coffee, Kingsbird Coffee's menu goes beyond the coffee bean. According to Sioux Falls Business, the shop will offer "smoothies, grilled cheese sandwiches, and a few bakery items. The menu eventually will expand to include more sandwiches, flatbreads, soups, and salads. For now, the main attraction is the espresso." This looks like the place to be for a coffee enthusiast like myself!

The new coffee shop is located right along North Splitrock Boulevard. Weekday hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The shop is open on Saturday and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.