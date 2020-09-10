New Bookmobile Rolling into a Neighborhood Near You Soon

These days you'd be hard-pressed to find anything that hasn't been changed by the villain of the moment - - COVID-19. Luckily, people and organizations in our part of the world have found deep pools of creativity from which to draw upon in approaching just about every situation. That includes our Siouxland Libraries.

Throughout the spring and summer, they found extraordinary ways to keep children and families engaged in reading, learning, exploring, and imagining. That effort continues as we move into the fall and winter seasons in a myriad of ways, not the least of which is a constant reinvention of the familiar.

For example, the Siouxland Libraries New Bookmobile! It has been revamped and is bigger and better, with an even more expansive collection of material for all ages to checkout.

Keeping in mind that the safety of staff and customers are foremost, masks will be worn by staff and encouraged and available for visitors. Tables will be set up outside the bookmobile with items for you to browse through and then one family- - or two people at a time, will be allowed into the bookmobile to see the collection.

These are a few of the places where you can check out the brand new Bookmobile:

Harmodon Park - Friday, September 11 from 6 to 8 PM

Terrace Park - Sunday, September 20 from 4 to 5:30 PM

Great Plains Zoo - Saturday, September 26 from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Downtown Hartford Market - Thursday, October 1 from 5 to 8 PM

Lyons Park - Tuesday, October 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM

For more information or to request the Siouxland Libraries Bookmobile to visit your event, cal 605-367-6384.