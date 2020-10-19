New Artist Added to Governor Noem’s Sportsmen’s Showcase

Governor Kristi Noem's Sportsmen's Showcase is still on, and now they have a big new headliner for the October 24th concert.

It was nearly a month ago when it was announced that the original headliner for the event, Chris Young would not be performing. But another popular country artist has now taken his spot.

As reported yesterday by Dakota News Now, Chase Rice has been added to the docket as the headline act for Governor Noem's Sportsmen's Showcase. The show is coming up soon too. It's this Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. According to Dakota News Now and the Governor's office, tickets will not be sold to the public but could be made available through local giveaways.

Governor Noem's Sportsmen Showcase begins Friday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center at Noon. According to the event's website, the two-day showcase is all about highlighting the sportsmen's industry and the role it plays in the state of South Dakota.

“My Sportsmen’s Showcase provides an opportunity to highlight the outdoor recreation industry in the state of South Dakota. The sportsmen’s industry plays a significant role in enhancing South Dakota’s economy and the way of life for the people in our state. I encourage all South Dakotans to come check out the show in celebration of what this state has to offer. The Showcase will take place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena October 23-24, 2020.” A MESSAGE FROM GOVERNOR NOEM