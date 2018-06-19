New Appointment to the South Dakota Board of Regents

The president and CEO of Graham Tire Company in Sioux Falls is the new member of the South Dakota Board of Regents. South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard has appointed David Mickelson to the board effective immediately.

Mickelson is a 1994 graduate of Black Hills State University where he earned a degree in business administration and played on the Yellow Jacket football team. He is on the board of directors of the Yellow Jacket Foundation.

“David Mickelson is a thoughtful leader and a hard-working, successful businessman,” said Gov. Daugaard. “He has also been an active supporter of his alma mater, Black Hills State University. I know he will be an excellent regent.”

Mickelson will complete the term of Regent Bob Sutton who resigned earlier this month. Mickelson currently serves on the South Dakota Lottery Commission, and will be resigning from the Commission to join the Board of Regents.

“I am very honored to be appointed to the South Dakota Board of Regents. I have a lot to learn and I look forward to this great opportunity to work with the universities and schools that make up the system,” Mickelson said.

