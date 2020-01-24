Never Thought I’d Bulk Order Spaghetti Sauce Packets

Spaghetti is a staple in our house. We probably have it twice a month in our house. But lately, we have had trouble procuring our preferred sauce at our local grocers, at least the ones we frequent. It was sold out or spotty as to whether it was in stock or not.

I wasn't actually looking for a sauce but my seasoning packet of choice. My jam for the sauce is made with a pair of McCormick Thick n Zesty spaghetti sauce packets with tomato paste and either ground venison, antelope, or turkey.

I prefer to buy stuff locally and support local businesses. But when you can't find what you're looking for you go online. The most packets of seasoning I had ever bought before was four. That would get us two batches of sauce. I ordered a box of 14, which will make seven batches of sauce. But it's still weird to have this comparatively huge box full of packets.